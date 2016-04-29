Dad-To-Be Adam Levine Is Eating For Two

Celebrity dads always do well on the talk show circuit (yes, we mean you, Ryan Reynolds). And though he's still got a few months to go before wife Behati Prinsloo gives birth to their first child, a girl, Adam Levine is fully embracing the parenting life. Right now, that just means eating whatever Prinsloo is craving.
Last night's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saw the Maroon 5 frontman revealing Prinsloo's "random" pregnancy cravings. You'd think she was downing pickles smeared in peanut butter or something.
"She's eating a lot of watermelon," Levine told Fallon. "A lot of watermelon. Because, you know, they get random cravings for stuff and it's just like, so much watermelon!"
The Victoria's Secret model is also jonesing for ice cream, and her husband can't help but participate.
"I eat a lot of stuff," Levine said. "A lot of stuff."
We're sure he can still grate cheese with his abs, but it's cute to see him get all fatherly. Watch the interview below.
