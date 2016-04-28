Here's a little #TBT, courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres, the queen of embarrassing her celebrity guests. Remember last summer, when every celebrity you could think of graced the stage during Taylor Swift's 1989 Tour? There were so many, we had to quit writing about each one. But when Julia Roberts sat down for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the two reminisced about the experience for our benefit.
"We’re both now members of Taylor Swift’s squad," DeGeneres told Roberts as a clip of Roberts dancing rather enthusiastically onstage with Joan Baez played on the screen behind them.
"I don’t think that should actually be viewed," said Roberts, who was there to promote her new film, Money Monster. "That’s so shocking."
DeGeneres continued her gentle ribbing, though. "You really dressed up for that appearance, didn’t you?" she joked of Roberts' white T.Swift T-shirt and black pants ensemble, which was so different from the sequined-and-fringed glory DeGeneres sported onstage with Swift.
"I will say this about my outfit is that I had about five minutes' notice that I was going onstage," Roberts said. "I didn’t dress for 50,000 people."
Nope, she's dressed like a mom taking her three children, 11-year-olds Phinnaeus and Hazel, and 8-year-old Henry, to their first concert. If she'd worn sequins for that, we would have been a little scared.
Advertisement