Fuller House fans who were hoping that D.J. and Steve might be on the path to resurrecting their high school love: You may not like this news.
(Don't forget to breathe. Season 2 is still happening! There's no way that Netflix was going to let this long-awaited reunion head out to pasture.)
John Brotherton — a.k.a. the actor who plays Matt Harmon on the beloved revival — has officially been promoted to a series regular, Variety reports. While there's no way to know for certain what that will mean for D.J.'s romantic life, we're guessing it'll put a damper on things moving forward with Steve, at least for the time being.
Then again, maybe D.J. will stick to her guns and not date either of these dudes? Our take: Fat chance. Fuller House, like the original series, is comfortingly predictable.
