Fuller House fans who were hoping that D.J. and Steve might be on the path to resurrecting their high school love: You may not like this news.(Don't forget to breathe. Season 2 is still happening! There's no way that Netflix was going to let this long-awaited reunion head out to pasture.)John Brotherton — a.k.a. the actor who plays Matt Harmon on the beloved revival — has officially been promoted to a series regular, Variety reports . While there's no way to know for certain what that will mean for D.J.'s romantic life, we're guessing it'll put a damper on things moving forward with Steve, at least for the time being.Then again, maybe D.J. will stick to her guns and not date either of these dudes? Our take: Fat chance. Fuller House, like the original series, is comfortingly predictable.