There May Be A Complicated Battle Over Prince's Estate

In the days since Prince's death, fans focused on the rich musical legacy he left behind. Currently, fans and legal professionals are wondering how Prince's monetary legacy will be handled. Prince was unmarried and without any living children at the time of his death. His closest blood relatives are his six siblings — Omarr Baker, John R. Nelson, Sharon L. Nelson, Tyka Nelson, Norrine Nelson, and Alfred Jackson. If Prince didn't have a will in place, his siblings could become beneficiaries of his estate, according to Minnesota probate code.
There's also the possibility the late musician could have left his money to charity. But estate attorney Jeffrey P. Scott, told People a charity, or church, like the Jehovah's Witnesses church Prince belonged to, would not be able to make a claim to the estate without it being explicitly stated in Prince's will. Scott explained, "Statutes say who is first, second, and third in line if a person dies without a will. It would not be a church, or charitable organization at all – no matter how involved a charitable organization was in their life." The value of Prince's entire estate at the time of his death is thought to be around $250 million.
