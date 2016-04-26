What has the response to Sex with Shakespeare been like so far?

"I think any work of this kind is going to solicit a very mixed response. I’m grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my book, but I would also say that I wrote this book for two groups of people: The first is kinky fetishists who share my fetish, who share my identity and have never seen that point on the human spectrum reflected in a healthy and non-stigmatizing and honest way in literature, film, or television… The second group is survivors of child abuse, and the letters that I get from them always break my heart, and I am grateful for those, too.



"There's no national conversation happening about child abuse, whatsoever… Children don’t have Twitter accounts, and they don’t have money, and they don’t have political clout, and they don’t have votes, so this conversation just isn’t happening. If something I write can, in any small way, make survivors of child abuse feel like someone has not forgotten about their pain, that would certainly be very gratifying to me... As I navigate the wide variety of responses that early copies of my book have begun to solicit, I just keep reminding myself to not forget whom I wrote this book for, and elevate their voices over the rest of the noise."



For me, one of the most powerful parts of the book is the arc of revealing your spanking fetish to your partner, David. What's your advice on how to tell your partner about your kink or fetish, especially if you're in a relationship with someone vanilla?

"The truth is, it is extremely difficult. If the relationship is based on all the cliché things we’ve heard a million times it should be based on, like trust and honesty and communication, then it can work, but it takes time and energy from both people involved. It takes hours and weeks and months and years of conversation. Ultimately, in my experience, it can be worth it. I would tell people in this situation that I empathize with them 100%, and to not get discouraged if it’s not as simple as just outing yourself to your partner. There was definitely a period when I thought that by writing the first article I wrote for The New York Times, the article where I outed myself, I thought, Okay, that’s done, I’ve outed myself, so everything is solved, but that was not the case at all. Outing yourself is only the beginning: That’s where the work starts, not where it ends."

