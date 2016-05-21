Update: CRF Frozen Foods has expanded its recall to include all of its frozen fruits and vegetables with best-used-by or sell-by dates between April 26, 2016, and April 26, 2018, the FDA announced.
This includes 358 types of products under 42 brands, which are all listed on the FDA's website. The products can be found in all 50 states and several Canadian provinces, in Trader Joe's, Target, Costco, and Safeway, according to KTLA.
Products include organic and non-organic broccoli, butternut squash, carrots, cauliflower, corn, edamame, green beans, Italian beans, kale, leeks, lima beans, onions, peas, pepper strips, potatoes, potato medley, root medley, spinach, sweet potatoes, blueberries, cherries, cranberries, peaches, raspberries, strawberries, and various vegetable medleys, blends, and stir fry packages.
If you've bought any of those products, you can bring them back for a refund.
This story was originally published on April 25 at 2:25 p.m.
CRF Frozen Foods, which distributes its products to grocery stores including Meijer and Costco, has issued a recall for 15 varieties of frozen vegetables sold across the U.S. and in parts of Canada for possible contamination with listeria.
The products in question include green peas, sweet corn, and mixed vegetables. They're sold under the brand names True Goodness By Meijer, Wellsley Farms Organic, Organic By Nature, Organic By Nature - Canada, and Schwan's.
The following states are included in the recall: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan are also affected.
For a list of complete product names, UPC codes, and "use by" dates, visit the FDA's official notice here.
Luckily, the recall was issued as a precaution; although these products could potentially be contaminated with the bacteria, which can cause severe symptoms in pregnant women, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, no illnesses have been reported yet. That said, if you think you've purchased one of the recalled items, do not eat it. Instead, you can return it to the store from which you purchased it, for a full refund (or just throw it away).
Symptoms of listeria infection include diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. In healthy adults, these symptoms should abate on their own, but make sure to be in touch with your doctor if you do get sick.
