Nicole Largent took her engagement ring in to have a loose diamond fixed by Kay, since it was under her extended service plan. She called before picking it up three weeks later: "When we called, we were informed that my beautiful, custom made ring, with a 1.46-carat Leo diamond that was handpicked by Josh, had 'disappeared' from the Jared in Annapolis, MD, where it was sent to be fixed. Three days later, the police had not yet been called, and we had to call the police OURSELVES," she wrote on Facebook , where she recounted her exchanges with various people from the company.After her post went viral and was picked up by a local CBS affiliate , Kay reps eventually offered a replacement of the ring, which her husband Josh had custom-designed for her. The diamonds they offered as replacements, however, were not the premium Leo diamond of the original. Largent still appears to be in conversation with the company.While there's no evidence that someone within Kay or Jared stole the ring, Largent's story brought attention to many, many more complaints on Kay's Facebook page.