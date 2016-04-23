Story from Home

You Can Rent Jessica Chastain's NYC Apartment For A Hefty Price

Sara Murphy
Finding a decent apartment to rent in New York City can sometimes seem next to impossible. But if you're looking to live like Jessica Chastain — and can afford to do so — well, your search just got a little bit easier.

The Martian actress recently put her two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on Mercer Street in Greenwich Village up for either rent, at $7,995 per month with furniture included, or sale, at an asking price of $1,795,000. According to The Real Deal, Chastain purchased the 1,284-square-foot duplex back in 2012 for $1.2 million. The newly renovated, pre-war apartment is in a full-service luxury co-op building and features 10-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and open city views from the second-floor master bedroom. Also included? The kind of massive walk-in cedar closet that real estate dreams are made of.

