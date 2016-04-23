Finding a decent apartment to rent in New York City can sometimes seem next to impossible. But if you're looking to live like Jessica Chastain — and can afford to do so — well, your search just got a little bit easier.
The Martian actress recently put her two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on Mercer Street in Greenwich Village up for either rent, at $7,995 per month with furniture included, or sale, at an asking price of $1,795,000. According to The Real Deal, Chastain purchased the 1,284-square-foot duplex back in 2012 for $1.2 million. The newly renovated, pre-war apartment is in a full-service luxury co-op building and features 10-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and open city views from the second-floor master bedroom. Also included? The kind of massive walk-in cedar closet that real estate dreams are made of.
Click through to see photos from the listing. Then, let your apartment envy begin in earnest.
The Martian actress recently put her two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on Mercer Street in Greenwich Village up for either rent, at $7,995 per month with furniture included, or sale, at an asking price of $1,795,000. According to The Real Deal, Chastain purchased the 1,284-square-foot duplex back in 2012 for $1.2 million. The newly renovated, pre-war apartment is in a full-service luxury co-op building and features 10-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and open city views from the second-floor master bedroom. Also included? The kind of massive walk-in cedar closet that real estate dreams are made of.
Click through to see photos from the listing. Then, let your apartment envy begin in earnest.