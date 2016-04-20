Ellen DeGeneres Gave Meghan Trainor The BEST Gift

When Ellen DeGeneres makes people cry, they're almost always happy tears. Maybe they've been reunited with loved one, maybe they've won a trip, or maybe, in the case of guest Meghan Trainor, they've finally been presented with a Grammy award after waiting for ages.
DeGeneres' latest good deed was surprising Trainor with the Best New Artist Grammy she won earlier this year.
The host first asked the singer where she keeps her Grammy.
"It's not here yet," Trainor responded. "They're building it, I guess, from scratch. But it's coming this month."
"No, it's coming right now because I called my friends at the Recording Academy and you have your Grammy right here," DeGeneres told the stunned pop star. Trainer's reaction was priceless, as she dissolved into tears and asked "Is this real?" while DeGeneres laughed.
Watch the emotional moment above.
