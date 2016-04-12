Meghan Trainor Says She's Responsible For J.Lo Working With Dr. Luke

Jennifer Lopez recently released a song with Meghan Trainor, "Ain't Yo Mama." The collab was a surprising announcement to some who forgot how small the music industry really is. Even more shocking was that Lukas Gottwald, a.k.a. Dr. Luke, produced the track.
Dr. Luke is currently engaged in a legal battle with Kesha, regarding the singer's accusations of both emotional and physical abuse. So, when his name was revealed to be linked to Lopez's, it didn't look good for the American Idol judge — especially given that the song is all about female empowerment and independence.
Trainor is now addressing the backlash, saying that she was responsible for bringing the team together.
"[It was] not fair on [Lopez], not at all," the singer told Digital Spy. Trainor goes on to explain how events unfolded.
"I texted her the song and she had no idea — she thought I did it alone by myself at my house, which a lot of people think because I do do that," Trainor said. "I sent it to her and said, 'Do you like the song?' and she said, 'I love the song, my kid loves the song — he's made me play it five times already so I know it's a hit — when can I cut it?', so I said immediately, 'Whenever you want!'"
The singer-songwriter continued, "I gave [Lopez] three songs so far, and ['Ain't Your Mama'] was one of them. For the American Idol [finale] they were like, this is the best one that mixes with 'Let's Get Loud,' so they combined it. But I felt terrible when Jennifer got all the hate for ['Ain't Your Mama'], and it's just all ridiculous. It's such a big song for her."
It seems Trainor feels responsible for Lopez facing negative attention over the behind-the-scenes development of the song. But it's also odd to see Trainor taking the blame, since both artists have had an ongoing musical relationship with Dr. Luke — "Lopez and Trainor are both under the same Sony umbrella as Luke's Kemosabe Records (which is experiencing major layoffs), through Epic Records," Vulture reports.
Just because Trainor and Lopez worked with Dr. Luke's label does not mean they oppose Kesha, or that they're bad people. But the whole situation is murky. Especially with Dr. Luke himself tweeting about his contribution to the song.
Thank you !!! @ThePerezHilton @JLo @Meghan_Trainor @LA_Reid @_cirkut @RCity @LunchMoneyLewis J Kash— Dr. Luke Doctor Luke (@TheDoctorLuke) April 8, 2016
Listen to the single, below.
