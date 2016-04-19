North West Flushed Kanye's Phone Down The Toilet Like It Was A Dead Goldfish

Thanks to North West, we will never hear the first version of the raps in The Life of Pablo.
On this week's episode of Kocktails with Khloé, which also happens to be the bittersweet final episode of the series, Kim Kardashian shares a story about how North West accidentally set back the production of TLOP.
Seated around the dinner table with fellow guests Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and husband Kanye West, Kardashian told the cringeworthy story of the fate of Kanye's old cell phone.
Early on in the album's conception and creation, Kanye was apparently saving his raps to his phone. This makes sense for a new-Dad and rapper on-the-go. But, it seems that Kanye didn't save his raps to any other devices before the piece of technology swam with the fishes.
The couple said they took the phone to multiple Apple stores after fishing it out of the toilet, but no music off the phone could be retrieved.
Or, in Kanye's words, "No Apple Genius is genius enough."
Kim added that she would have at least screamed a little upon hearing the news, but Kanye "didn't even get mad... nothing."
Who knew? Kanye does have some chill left in him.
