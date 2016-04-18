Kourtney Kardashian Is Having A Very Throwback Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian may be turning one year older today, but her family really wants to celebrate all of her years past.
The Kardashians all seem to be waxing nostalgic on the occasion of Kourtney's 37th birthday, sharing throwback photos and sweet messages about how much she means to the family.
Her mom Kris Jenner started things off a day early, posting an adorable baby photo of her eldest child, writing, "I know it's crazy but I remember this pic like it was yesterday."
Jenner added, "You have brought so much love, joy, and happiness into my life and I'm proud to be your Mom. You teach all of us everyday what it means to be an amazing daughter, Mom, sister, friend, and a genuinely beautiful human being."
Happy Birthday tomorrow beautiful @kourtneykardash !! I know it's crazy but I remember this pic like it was yesterday.. You have brought so much love, joy, and happiness into my life and I'm proud to be your Mom.. You teach all of us everyday what it means to be an amazing daughter, Mom, sister, friend, and a genuinely beautiful human being. Thank you for being such a bright light and an inspiration to me every day.. You are kind and patient and have the biggest heart and I love you more than you will ever know. You will always be my firstborn who captured my heart.... Oh, and I'm really sorry about this outfit I put you in....I love you, mommy #love #blessed #mybaby
Kim posted a photo of herself and her big sister when they were just kids, wearing matching pretty-in-pink dresses and pigtails.
"Thank you for always doing everything first so I can copy you!" Kim wrote. "I don't know what I would do without you! I love you! Happy Birthday!"
Khloé posted an old photo that she felt summed up how much she needs her big sis.
"Even though I'm covered in chicken pox, you're still chillin by my side," Khloé wrote. "I love you!!!"
Kourtney shared some birthday photos of her own, all up-to-the-minute shots of her living her best birthday life in Iceland. Us Weekly reports that she's there with Kim and Kanye, along with friends including Jonathan Cheban.
Judging from her tweets about some of the amazing sights they're seeing, it looks like Kourtney is having a pretty cool trip — no pun intended, despite all the chic parkas. "I love when you can see the moon and the sun at the same time," she wrote.
We'll admit, that's a pretty good birthday trick.
I love when you can see the moon and the sun at the same time. 🌜☀️— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 17, 2016
