Kourtney Kardashian Is Having A Very Throwback Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian may be turning one year older today, but her family really wants to celebrate all of her years past.



The Kardashians all seem to be waxing nostalgic on the occasion of Kourtney's 37th birthday, sharing throwback photos and sweet messages about how much she means to the family.



Her mom Kris Jenner started things off a day early, posting an adorable baby photo of her eldest child, writing, "I know it's crazy but I remember this pic like it was yesterday."



Jenner added, "You have brought so much love, joy, and happiness into my life and I'm proud to be your Mom. You teach all of us everyday what it means to be an amazing daughter, Mom, sister, friend, and a genuinely beautiful human being."



