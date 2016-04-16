A forthcoming Pokémon lingerie line really puts the "peek" in Pikachu.
To commemorate the gaming and media company's 20th anniversary, The Pokémon Company has officially licensed a lingerie line, UPROXX reports. Offering Pikachu-themed sleep masks, hooded robes, and boy shorts, the collection doubles as a one-stop shop for Comic-Con packing lists. However, it doesn't look like the Pikachu-covered bras and hipster panties anchoring the lingerie's publicity photos will be available for purchase.
Presumably, the more provocative apparel is aimed at original "trainers," Pokémon slang for players. Since the video game first launched in 1996, the fan base has grown up and might want an adult upgrade to their Pokémon wardrobes.
For anime addicts uninterested in getting too up close and personal with Pikachu, the line also features themed tank tops and sleep shorts that could easily transition out of the bedroom.
Sold through the Japanese retailer Yummy Mart, the collection goes on sale April 20. Capture them all, if you can.
