Is Amy Schumer Funny Enough To Stop ISIS?

We have all heard that laughter is the best medicine, but is it also the best weapon? According to Bono it is.



The U2 frontman recently sat down with the Senate to talk about a number of key issues, including what to do about terrorist and extremist groups. On Capitol Hill on April 12, the singer said he believed humor and comedy could be an untapped resource for the defense program.



"Don’t laugh,” he said, addressing the room full of politicians. “I think comedy should be deployed... It’s like, you speak violence, you speak their language. But you laugh at them, when they’re goose-stepping down the street, and it takes away their power."



He continued with this kicker (and perhaps, his very own first try at stand-up), "So, I’m suggesting that the Senate send in Amy Schumer, and Chris Rock, and Sacha Baron Cohen. Thank you.”



Whoa. Schumer had a fitting response.

