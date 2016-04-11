Taylor Swift has been called a lot of things, but "dangerous" has to be a new one.
Us Weekly reports that in an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Father John Misty recalls seeing Swift live in Australia after taking acid. Safe to say, it was a weird experience.
Misty (real name, Josh Tillman) says he was invited to the show by a few people he met in a Melbourne bar and felt like it was some sort of sign, telling the magazine, "I got my tour manager to get me some acid: 'This is written in the stars. I'm supposed to go take acid at this Taylor Swift concert.’”
So, he did just that, taking a "hero's dose of LSD," which he says helped him experience Swift's show "like an 8-year-old girl — as much as that's possible for a 35-year-old man."
Misty called the experience of seeing Swift on LSD as "holy" and "psychedelic." He said, "She fully impregnated my dilated soul with her ideology. I remember laughing uncontrollably. I remember going outside for a smoke and thinking, 'I need to get back in there.'"
While that could sound fun to some people, Misty says there was something disturbing about the way Swift was talking to the young girls in the crowd.
"This insistence on telling girls, 'I'm normal, don't let anyone tell you what you should be,'" Misty explained. "If you wanted to curate an evening with the Grand Leader, this is what you would do. It's a very, very false normal. And that's dangerous."
In spite of all this, it seems when Misty was at the show, all he could think about was ramen. As made clear with a photo of him on Instagram from the show with the caption: "This place has the best late night ramen if you're out and about and need something cheap and good."
Us Weekly reports that in an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Father John Misty recalls seeing Swift live in Australia after taking acid. Safe to say, it was a weird experience.
Misty (real name, Josh Tillman) says he was invited to the show by a few people he met in a Melbourne bar and felt like it was some sort of sign, telling the magazine, "I got my tour manager to get me some acid: 'This is written in the stars. I'm supposed to go take acid at this Taylor Swift concert.’”
So, he did just that, taking a "hero's dose of LSD," which he says helped him experience Swift's show "like an 8-year-old girl — as much as that's possible for a 35-year-old man."
Misty called the experience of seeing Swift on LSD as "holy" and "psychedelic." He said, "She fully impregnated my dilated soul with her ideology. I remember laughing uncontrollably. I remember going outside for a smoke and thinking, 'I need to get back in there.'"
While that could sound fun to some people, Misty says there was something disturbing about the way Swift was talking to the young girls in the crowd.
"This insistence on telling girls, 'I'm normal, don't let anyone tell you what you should be,'" Misty explained. "If you wanted to curate an evening with the Grand Leader, this is what you would do. It's a very, very false normal. And that's dangerous."
In spite of all this, it seems when Misty was at the show, all he could think about was ramen. As made clear with a photo of him on Instagram from the show with the caption: "This place has the best late night ramen if you're out and about and need something cheap and good."
This isn't the first time Misty's made headlines in connection to Swift.
Last year, he covered Swift's 1989 single "Blank Space" in the style of Lou Reed and got people wondering if he was trolling the pop star. But Misty told Rolling Stone he was actually trolling Ryan Adams for his 1989 covers album.
"I was taking this dude to task for what I saw as a grotesque stunt and matching it with another grotesque stunt," Misty said. "It ironically became the biggest publicity I've ever received, and that grossed me out. I had to take them down. Which then, of course, made it even bigger. It was such a comedy of errors."
Not nearly as funny as seeing Swift on acid, though.
Advertisement