Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are way up there when it comes to #relationshipgoals. We also have a lot of respect for the husband and wife's hardcore dedication to their favorite TV show, Game of Thrones. For their latest outing, the couple combined these two facets of their relationship to give us newfound admiration for something else entirely: their ability to rock matching chest tattoos.
At Sunday night's Game of Thrones season 6 premiere in Los Angeles, Bell and Shepard sported matching tanks reading "Stark in the streets, wildling in the sheets." They took it a step further with some temporary ink. Their chest tatts feature the House Baratheon's motto, "Ours Is The Fury." The Boss star and her hubby complemented their looks with simple black cardigans. We think they look phenomenal. We'd also like to know where they got their temporary tattoos and custom t-shirts, and whether we can get that hook-up in time for the April 24 premiere.
