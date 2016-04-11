Adam DeVine & Rebel Wilson Had A Crazy Make-Out Session At The MTV Movie Awards

Were you really expecting anything less? After winning Best Kiss for their intricate tongue work in Pitch Perfect 2, Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson had an unhinged, horizontal make-out session at the MTV Movie Awards.



Initially, DeVine and Wilson tried to convince the audience that, despite their on-screen performance, their real-life interactions are devoid of chemistry. "I’m not turned on by her soft, pillowy lips," DeVine said. "I'm not! I'm sorry!"



Wilson added, "I’m not aroused by his little Cabbage Patch face and his tight little bubble butt."



But DeVine couldn't even finish his sentence after claiming: “I'm not turned on by those emerald green...I’m not fully erect when I look in...”



Then, sure enough, DeVine dropped the trophy and their lips met. It wasn't long before the two were on the ground. Wilson's Spanx were fully visible, and by the end, she had lost her shoes. At one point, the area around Wilson's crotch was censored. Was that just for comedic effect or was there some indecent exposure? We know one thing is for sure: It got crazy.