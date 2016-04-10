

But when a woman chimes in to get Watson to listen, he seems much more in tune. He gives her a paw and low five with only one ask.



In the end, Payne does get his dog to listen to him — sort of. Let's just say it's clear Watson can lay down on and off command.



"When u know you've trained him really well," Payne sarcastically captioned the clip.



Don't worry, though, Payne and his dog are in sync when it comes to singing. The two showed off their howls in another clip.



Maybe Watson could be an honorary member of One Direction if the hiatus ever ends.

