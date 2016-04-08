Justin Bieber made a special stop on the way to his sold-out show at Tulsa’s BOK Center. He dropped in on Tulsa’s Central High School for a surprise show, according to the local Fox station.
Biebs teased the appearance on Twitter, though nothing could have prepared the students for what happened.
Justin performed two songs and donated $10,000 to the school. The superintendent took to Twitter to thank him for his performance.
Some footage will be shown at the Radio Disney Awards on April 30. Before that, some students captured photos.
Justin Bieber April 7: Justin with students at Central High School in Tulsa,... pic.twitter.com/mJZNUuP0g7— Justin Bieber Pics (@JoinJBMusic) April 7, 2016
April 7: Fan taken photo of Justin performing at Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/uFNdIgkIHu— ♛ShotsOfBizzle♛ (@MartinaOppel) April 8, 2016
But not everyone was so happy with Bieber’s decision to only perform for some of the class.
So Justin bieber came to my school today and I didn't get to see him he know he could of performed for everyone.Posted by Macy Blue on Thursday, April 7, 2016
We wonder if it’s too late for Justin Bieber to say…sorry because he missed some of the student body. Take another look at Bieber walking through halls, like the polite Canadian singing sensation he is.
.@JustinBieber & @RadioDisney surprised a high school in Tulsa w/ a special performance airing exclusively on #RDMA pic.twitter.com/RXHVDEUfUY— Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) April 8, 2016
