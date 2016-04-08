It's official: Sookie St. James is returning to Stars Hollow. On Thursday, Melissa McCarthy revealed that she would indeed be joining the Gilmore Girls reboot in some capacity. While hopes and rumors about her coming on board had been swirling for a while, the news still came as a surprise. In our interview with her last week, The Boss star said she wasn't a part of the Netflix show. ("I wasn't asked.")
Gilmore Girls fans are thrilled, of course. But the actors who played Sookie's coworkers at The Dragonfly Inn, where she was the chef, may be even more excited. Lauren Graham (Lorelai) tweeted, "Yay, Sookie! This makes me so so happy." And actor Yanic Truesdale, who played concierge, Michel, wrote, "The only member of the family missing is coming back! So thrilled!!" Us too.
Yay, Sookie! This makes me so so happy. Let's all go see @TheBossFilm this weekend to celebrate. https://t.co/6JBwkhRajf— Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) April 8, 2016
The only member of the family missing is coming back! So thrilled!! https://t.co/eelhBueRkG— Yanic Truesdale (@YanicTruesdale) April 8, 2016
