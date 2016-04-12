You've GOT To See These Dancers In Action

When the members of the Infinite Flow: a wheelchair dance company tell people that they're dancers, they're usually met with confusion. That's because many of the company members are wheelchair-bound. But when you see the performers in action, it's clear that dancing is exactly what they were born to do.
Founder Marisa Hamamoto established the California-based troop about a year ago. Her personal experience with both dance and life in a wheelchair renders her uniquely apt to instruct a room of dancers with different ambulatory abilities. Several years ago, during a dance rehearsal, Hamamoto found herself unable to move. After she was rushed to the hospital, Hamamoto found herself paralyzed from the neck down and was told that she may never walk — let alone dance — again. But some weeks later, she walked out of the hospital. And she has since dedicated her life to bringing dance to enthusiasts of all physical abilities.
More than a place to study the art of ballroom dancing, Infinite Flow is a family. You can tell by the connection between the performers, both on and off the dance floor. You'll undoubtedly be inspired by their beautiful movement, but Hamamoto's primary hope is that you'll be entertained — and, hey, maybe you'll want to join in next time. After all, the company's motto is "Whether you've got two left feet or two left wheels — you can dance."
