Ellen DeGeneres is often first and foremost a comedian. Clips from her show provide comic relief, and she purposefully avoids addressing the muddled and corrupt world of politics. But that changed today when she used her platform, her voice, and a bit of humor, to address a bill that was recently passed in Mississippi, the "Religious Freedom Bill."
DeGeneres, like others, is disturbed and distraught that a bill targeted towards the LGBT community was signed into a law.
She started the conversation by clarifying that she was not just addressing the law, but the thinking behind it, saying, "I’m not a political person, I’m really not, but this is not politics, this is human rights."
The law gives legal backing to discriminate against LGBTQ community members. DeGeneres revealed a bit of personal information to illustrate how she has experienced the same type of discrimination.
“I was fired for being gay, and I know what it feels like,” she said. “I lost everything, but look at me now. I could buy that governor’s mansion, flip it, and make a $7 million profit.”
Her message of "less hate, and more love" was met by a live cheering crowd, as well as online support. Many fans of hers, and opponents of the law, have been applauding DeGeneres for her tactful takedown of the new law during her monologue.
@TheEllenShow @ellentube thank you ellen degeneres for being an example— Margaret Lloyd (@organic734) April 7, 2016
@TheEllenShow respect to you Ellen. Love how you speak out against something with such grace and humour— SoNyA_e_T (@sonelta) April 7, 2016
@TheEllenShow— Karen Lichti (@karen_lichti) April 7, 2016
Thank you for speaking out. Your voice is so powerful in addressing discrimination in any form. Just adore you.❤️
@TheEllenShow said with just the right amount of humor, outrage, sincerity, and love— Lisa (@jovigirl214) April 7, 2016
Watch the full clip below.
