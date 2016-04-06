Are you already nostalgic for the days of Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour? You know, the one where she paraded out all of her famous friends — and then some? Well, you can get a taste of what it was like to be there in the new video for "New Romantics," which premiered on Apple Music. The video gives fans both a bird's- and Taylor-eye view. It features a ton of footage of actual concerts, but also some backstage and rehearsal tidbits. As you might expect, Swift can't stop, won't stop grooving, even when she's not actually performing. There are also plenty of hugs.
Swift tweeted out a preview earlier today:
The best people in life are free. #NewRomantics https://t.co/qpp4HneyVX pic.twitter.com/aYZ4iiJgnU— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 6, 2016
Toward the end of the video, Swift gets earnest and wistful: "I don't want to forget anything that happened on this tour. It was one of those remarkable moments in time when everything felt exciting."
And if the "New Romantics" video isn't enough to satiate your need for Swift's theatrics, remember, there's an entire 1989 World Tour movie.
