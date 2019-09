Noted beautiful person Charlize Theron said in a new interview that it's not always easy being a beautiful person — especially in Hollywood. Uh, are you sure about that?"Jobs with real gravitas go to people that are physically right for them and that’s the end of the story," she told British GQ . "How many roles are out there for the gorgeous, f***ing, gown-wearing eight-foot model? When meaty roles come through, I’ve been in the room and pretty people get turned away first."I don't know what world Theron's living in, but it's definitely not one based in reality. (Perhaps it's a land of giants where models tower over the tallest NBA players in history .) Of course "pretty people," Theron included, have a leg up in Hollywood. She would have never been able to rise to prominence if she hadn't been first singled out for her beauty.