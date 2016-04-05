

Not sure where to begin? We've got a few tips on how you can network more effectively in the backseat.



Fill out your profile. Like many other service-based apps, Lyft lets you fill out a profile that other people on Lyft Line can access. If you're looking for networking, include your job title and a few other professional facts. This will let other riders know that you might be interested in talking about what you do.



Read social cues. "It's no different than being at a bar or party where you're trying to strike up a conversation," says Laura Copeland, Lyft's manager of Driver Communications. "Read the other person's vibe. If you say, 'how are you?' and they look down at their phone or out the window, it's a cue that they're not feeling social."



Find common ground. If someone seems receptive to chatting, break the ice the same way you would at a cocktail hour — by mentioning current events or something that's happening in your city, Copeland says. You can bring up key details from your conversation if you reconnect later on.



Have an elevator pitch ready. "You'll probably only be in the car together for 10 to 15 minutes, so have a quick, interesting description of what you do prepared," Copeland says. That will help ensure you make the most of everyone's time. (This is good advice wherever you network.)