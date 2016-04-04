Wendy Williams is changing her tune about Kesha's allegations against producer Dr. Luke.
After saying in February that the ruling in Kesha's court case against Dr. Luke "sounds like it's fair," Williams is now backtracking on these statements. Back then, Williams suggested that if Kesha were sexually abused, she should have filmed the assault as it took place. Her statements came after a court denied Kesha's request for release from her Sony recording contract.
But on her show on Monday, Williams took a much softer stance on the Kesha ruling. Apparently, Williams was swayed by an Instagram photo Kesha shared this week. In the image caption, the singer claimed that she was offered "freedom" (presumably from her contract with Sony) if she were to lie.
In defense of her earlier statements, Williams said on her show that, "unfortunately, a lot of people lie about rape, so I was just being skeptical." She did address Kesha directly, though, saying, "Kesha, I want to a) apologize to you, and b) you're a hell of a woman."
Williams' initial statements are disappointing, but it's nice to see her finally supporting Kesha in her ongoing struggle. Meanwhile, Dr. Luke's lawyers have continued to deny the allegations.
