Demi Lovato Fans Are So Excited She'll Be On This Summer Movie Soundtrack

Demi Lovato has big summer music news. Today the pop star revealed that she'll be singing a song featured in the upcoming animated film Angry Birds.
Lovato broke the news on Instagram, sharing a frankly adorable photo of herself being primped by some not-particularly-angry-looking birds. She captioned the image, "Excited to announce I’m singing a song for #AngryBirdsMovie! Can’t wait for u to hear it and see the movie in May."
This won't be the first time Lovato has lent her vocal talents to an animated movie soundtrack. She also covered "Let It Go" for Frozen.
Though she hasn't released any more details about the track, Lovato's fans are already getting pumped.
@ddlovato OMFG!!!!!! I'm so pumped!!!!! Can't wait to hear it!!!🐤🐣🐥💙💙💙🎶🎶🎶 #AngryBirdsMovie pic.twitter.com/45MAD9wk0z— Sal Nasution (@SalmanNasution) April 4, 2016
Angry Birds is set to hit theaters on May 20.
