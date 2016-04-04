Now, this is a celebrity entrepreneurial endeavor we are definitely excited about. Elizabeth Banks has launched WhoHaha.com, a new site dedicated to promoting female comedians. And, yeah, that name does refer to the vagina. "It's meant to be funny and clever and a little bit racy and silly," Banks told Ad Age.
WhoHaha describes itself as "a digital platform whose goal is to shine a spotlight on funny women." Those women range "from Amy Schumer and Mindy Kaling to your 15-your-old neighbor who just started her own YouTube channel." Indeed, scrolling through the "Funny Ladies" WhoHaha highlights on its homepage, you'll find big names alongside up-and-comers like YouTubers Mamrie Hart and Megan MacKay. Ad Age reports that the site will have new, exclusive content in addition to curated material.
In an introductory video Banks, identified as a cofounder, explains: "Here at WhoHaha our motto is, 'If men can do it, they probably learned it from a woman.' Funny women have been keeping this planet alive for centuries. If it wasn't for comedic geniuses like Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, and Joan Rivers, how else would women have dealt with the mistakes men have been making running this nation and the world for centuries now?"
WhoHaha now also hosts Banks' own web series, "Really Important Questions" and "Ask a Badass." Obviously Banks' own badass status — already confirmed by her acting, directing, and producing chops — is reaching new heights with this venture.
