Is This The Next Big Thing In Beauty?

All of these factors have contributed to the destigmatization of male grooming, and skin care is the next logical step. But Pollak says it's been a slow start because of how female-focused the industry is. "Professional skin care has always been stuck in spas," he says, attributing Heyday's success with males to its gender-neutral setting. "It makes men feel more comfortable."



A lot of men's brands are tied to big companies that are driven by women's products, which can affect the formulations. "Most products are too shiny and don't absorb," says Mourad. "It gives them a glow — which is exactly what women want — but men interpret it as grease."



More and more men are seeking answers to their skin-care questions — Pollak has seen a steady uptick in Heyday's male clientele. "About 20% of our clients are men," he says. "Our male numbers go up and up each month."



Pollak says his male clientele is a curious bunch. "They're so open to learning," he says. "They're interested and open to building a routine, and they're specific in their questions." While women are often bombarded with messaging and come in with complicated (and most of the time incorrect for their skin type) routines, working with men is like starting from scratch. "They say things like, 'I'm having breakouts,' or, 'I know I should be doing something, but I don't know what,'" Pollak says. "They're goal- and assignment-driven. And they're realizing that it's just about maintenance."



Pollak and Mourad agree that men really just want to take care of themselves, and both see major potential for growth in the male arena. "I truly think that within the next five years, we'll see a big change in how much advertising is being done towards men," Mourad predicts. "It's really about understanding what the guy is looking for, and the men's space is so much less saturated."



At the end of the day, men want what women want — to feel confident when they look in the mirror. "Men are starting to see skin care as more than just surface-level," Pollak says. "That level of self-esteem and confidence that comes from knowing that you're looking and feeling your best — that crosses gender lines."