Photographed by Cait Oppermann.

Josh Livingston (pictured) is the barber who helps her achieve this look, using both scissors and clippers. "People have a negative stereotype about clippers because they feel like [they'll impart] too much of an edge," he says. "But it doesn't have to be so severe — it can be soft and short." While men traditionally want cuts with more precision, women tend to focus on texture and movement, says Livingston — who has learned to adapt as more women come into the shop.



He began the learning process with Warren — his first female client — who started seeing him as she was growing out her buzz cut. “He was definitely nervous when first cutting my hair, because he didn't want to mess it up," she says. "I mean, I'm sure he doesn't want to mess anyone's hair up, but I think there is an idea that women hold so tightly to their hair. That was part of the reason I shaved my head; because I needed to clear out and start over.”