Why Did Katy Perry Rip Her Earrings Out During Her Duet With Dolly Parton?



Arguably, the most anticipated performance of the 51st American Country Music Awards was the duet featuring Katy Perry and Dolly Parton. The two singers performed three of Parton's most popular songs together while wearing quite memorable outfits. One of the highlights of said outfits? Perry's megawatt yellow star earrings.



Perry started her appearance wearing a hot pink cowgirl shirtdress, cowhide belt, and glorious ginormous stars earrings. Might they have been a cheeky call-out to she and Parton, the two biggest stars in the room? Ha.



The duo started with "Coat of Many Colors," "Jolene," and ended with an energetic "9 to 5." But almost immediately, Perry was fiddling with her ears. Were the yellow stars too heavy? Maybe there were some major sound issues (a theory that was circulating on Twitter during the first portion of the show). Or was it just simply part of the emotional transition into a "Jolene" slay session? Either way, the jewelry was dramatically chucked into the crowd.



See the earrings in question, below. Shine on, ladies.

