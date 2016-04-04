Miranda Lambert & Her New Beau Just Made Their Red-Carpet Debut

Miranda Lambert had some major arm candy on the red carpet on April 3. The country singer arrived at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas arm in arm with fellow country singer Anderson East. This was the first time the couple appeared on a red carpet together. And we gotta say, they look pretty happy about it.
The two started dating at the beginning of the year, less than six months after Lambert and Blake Shelton's separation. She and Shelton were both in attendance and they both had performances during the show. It appears that Shelton walked the carpet alone, as no Stefani was in sight. Now that would have been an interesting photo op.
The two started dating at the beginning of the year, less than six months after Lambert and Blake Shelton's separation. She and Shelton were both in attendance and they both had performances during the show. It appears that Shelton walked the carpet alone, as no Stefani was in sight. Now that would have been an interesting photo op.
Advertisement