The star power was impressive at the Black Girls Rock awards ceremony at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday night, with everyone from Kelly Rowland to Gladys Knight and Hillary Clinton in attendance to celebrate Black women in politics and the arts. But even those famous ladies were eager to get their own pics with honoree Rihanna, who was there to receive the Rock Star award, according to Billboard. TV queen Shonda Rhimes (this year's Shot Caller recipient), in particular, was pretty thrilled.
C'mon, Shonda, you don't have to say it was "for my daughter;" own your fandom!
Even those of us trying our best to get "Work" out of our heads would have a hard time not feeling a bit moved by part of Rihanna's speech: "The thing that's kept me successful is being myself," she said, according to ABC News. "I only know how to do that...And the minute you learn to love yourself, you would not want to be anybody else. Role model is not the title they like to give me, but...I think I can inspire a lot of young women to be themselves — and that is half the battle."
We'll have to wait until the full show airs on BET this Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT to get more inspiration from Rihanna, Rhimes, Knight, Amandla Stenberg, Danai Gurira, and more.
Advertisement