C'mon, Shonda, you don't have to say it was "for my daughter;" own your fandom!Even those of us trying our best to get "Work" out of our heads would have a hard time not feeling a bit moved by part of Rihanna's speech: "The thing that's kept me successful is being myself," she said, according to ABC News . "I only know how to do that...And the minute you learn to love yourself, you would not want to be anybody else. Role model is not the title they like to give me, but...I think I can inspire a lot of young women to be themselves — and that is half the battle."