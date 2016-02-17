For anyone who spends every Thursday night in Shondaland, the idea that Rhimes lost her inspiration seems impossible — and terrifying. We depend on this woman for 70 hours of quality TV each year. And maybe for some of us, watching those shows is a way to make sure our hum doesn't wane. Thankfully, it wasn't too hard to Rhimes to get humming again — while she was surprised by the source of her newfound drive, many people won't be.



As the hum faded, Rhimes decided to spend a year saying "yes" to everything, even things that scared her (the experience inspired her book, The Year of Yes). And that included saying "yes" every time one of her three daughters asked her to play. It was in play that she discovered her true hum, and learned just how crucial it is for dream jobs to involve, well, a little dreaming.