Ashton Kutcher Tweets His Apology To A Music Legend For His Dirty Joke

Ashton Kutcher has a way with words. Shania Twain's words, to be precise.
On Friday, Kutcher used the country legend's own lyrics to apologize for off-color jokes at her expense during the premiere episode of his new Netflix comedy, The Ranch, Entertainment Tonight reports. In the show, which he also produces, Kutcher plays Colt Bennett, a prodigal son who returns to his family's ranch after fumbling his semi-professional football career in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
As a result, Canadian one-liners were aplenty — a couple at Twain's expense.
During one scene, Kutcher's character recounts sliding "balls head first into Miss Shania" and later revealing his "Twain" to her. Although what prompted the joke remains unknown, Kutcher later offered the singer an apology, cleverly using lyrics from one of her hits to sweeten his mea culpa.
First, he paid homage with a throwback to her 1997 hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"
Apologies again, Miss @ShaniaTwain. I had no inhibitions, made no conditions and definitely got out of line. @TheRanchNetflix— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) April 1, 2016
Twain tweeted back in kind, cribbing 1995's "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?"
@aplusk next time you’re lonely, don’t call on me. Try the operator, maybe she’ll be free. @theranchnetflix— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 1, 2016
Then, in a perfect encore, Kutcher called on another 1997 single, "That Don't Impress Me Much."
Note to self: Shania Twain… not easily impressed. https://t.co/C4Q8XXoN4f— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) April 1, 2016
If this is how Kutcher typically apologizes to musicians, fingers crossed he offends Beyoncé sometime soon.
