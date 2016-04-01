Ariana Grande Slams Derogatory Rap Lyrics

When Ariana Grande is not flawlessly impersonating celebrities on SNL, she is getting real about dealing with double standards in the music industry.
Her latest song "Dangerous Woman" is all about being a strong and "bulletproof" woman, and Grande is embodying that ideal by speaking her mind about the use of demeaning lyrics in music, especially rap.
"When men talk about women in songs it’s like, ‘Oh, hell yeah, hoes and bitches,’" she explained to The Mirror. “And if a girl makes a song about a breakup, then it’s like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe she did that’, or, ‘What a slut.’”
Grande wants to expand the conversation beyond music. “Whether it’s the music industry or real life, we need to break the standard and it needs to go away soon,” she said. “I love seeing women be more vocal about these things because it is the only thing that will make a change — being really honest and speaking up.”
With Grande speaking up, maybe more of her peers in the industry will listen. But as of now, disrespectful language seems to prevail in many a hit song.
The work of Grande's ex-boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, is a good example. One of his 2014 songs "I Don't Fuck with You," a hit single, is oozing with derogatory lyrics. In fact, these are the first few lines of the song: "I don't fuck with you / You lil' stupid ass bitch, I ain't fuckin' with you / You lil', you lil' dumbass bitch, I ain't fuckin' with you."
One thing you should fuck with, though? Grande's new music video for "Dangerous Woman," below.
Her latest song "Dangerous Woman" is all about being a strong and "bulletproof" woman, and Grande is embodying that ideal by speaking her mind about the use of demeaning lyrics in music, especially rap.
"When men talk about women in songs it’s like, ‘Oh, hell yeah, hoes and bitches,’" she explained to The Mirror. “And if a girl makes a song about a breakup, then it’s like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe she did that’, or, ‘What a slut.’”
Grande wants to expand the conversation beyond music. “Whether it’s the music industry or real life, we need to break the standard and it needs to go away soon,” she said. “I love seeing women be more vocal about these things because it is the only thing that will make a change — being really honest and speaking up.”
With Grande speaking up, maybe more of her peers in the industry will listen. But as of now, disrespectful language seems to prevail in many a hit song.
The work of Grande's ex-boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, is a good example. One of his 2014 songs "I Don't Fuck with You," a hit single, is oozing with derogatory lyrics. In fact, these are the first few lines of the song: "I don't fuck with you / You lil' stupid ass bitch, I ain't fuckin' with you / You lil', you lil' dumbass bitch, I ain't fuckin' with you."
One thing you should fuck with, though? Grande's new music video for "Dangerous Woman," below.
Advertisement