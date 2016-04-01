We gotta feeling that George R.R. Martin may not appreciate Will.i.am's latest comments.
The Black Eyed Peas frontman addressed his mixed feelings about Game of Thrones in an interview with Britain's The Sun. On the one hand, he digs the show. On the other, he wishes it were more diverse.
"Even though there are only two Black people on it, I love that show," The Voice U.K. coach told the paper. "It’s awesome but, yeah, that kinda annoys me that it has only two Black characters.”
In the show's defense, at least five Black actors have appeared on the show: Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Lucian Msamati (Salladhor Saan), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Nonso Anozie (Xaro Xhoan Daxos), and Deobia Oparei (Areo Hotah).
That said, it's certainly not the first time the show has been criticized for a lack of diversity and having Black actors play the parts of slaves and servants. Martin addressed the complaints in 2014 blog entry.
"Westeros around 300 A.C. is nowhere near as diverse as 21st-century America," he admitted.
