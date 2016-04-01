Story from Entertainment News

This Parenthood Star Is Pregnant

Erin Donnelly
Photo: BroadImage/Rex/Shutterstock.
Pictured: Christensen at last night's premiere of Confirmation.
This Parenthood thing is about to get real.

Having played a mom for six seasons on NBC's much-missed Parenthood, Erika Christensen is ready to try her hand at the real thing.

Christensen used her dog to help her announce news of her pregnancy on Twitter. She also revealed that she's expecting a baby girl. Just like on the show!

As promised, the actress showed off a prominent pregnancy belly at last night's Los Angeles premiere of the HBO film Confirmation, in which she stars opposite Kerry Washington and Wendell Pierce. Washington could be seen rubbing Christensen's stomach on the red carpet.

This will be the first child for the Swimfan star and husband Cole Maness. The couple were married in September 2015.

Are any of the other Bravermans available to babysit?
