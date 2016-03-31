Hailee Steinfeld Covers Justin Bieber & Crushes It

Hailee Steinfeld's transformation from actress into actress/musician is going better than anyone could have predicted. She's been fantastic in every movie she's been in, but her success at even beginning the transition is a testament to her vocal talent. Lots of actors want to sing, and many even try it, but most of those are not cut out, musically. Steinfeld is an exception.
For proof, look no further than the acoustic spin that the True Grit actress put an on Justin Bieber's hit "Love Yourself" in an appearance on Hamish & Andy, an Australian radio show.
Bieber's original is fantastic — it turned us from atheists into Beliebers — but Steinfeld's simpler version has its charms. While the original is pretty spare, stripping everything away but the acoustic guitar makes it even more plaintive and calm. Steinfeld has a deeper singing voice than Bieber, which also gives the song a slightly more mature quality. It's worth a listen, especially if you love the original. Check it out below.
