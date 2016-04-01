This story was originally published on March 30, 2016.
We’ve all been there: sadly scraping our spoons to the bottom of that (let’s face it) empty peanut butter jar. Because, hey, nut butters are expensive! If you're are tired of trying to eek out every last lick of creamy goodness — then take a breather and check out this brilliant hack.
As it turns out, the rest of that PB is the perfect amount to make a savory sauce for noodles. With the addition of some chopped garlic, soy sauce, lime juice, and sesame oil, you can re-create your very own Asian-style peanut sauce within minutes. Just microwave, shake, and mix it up with some noodles. Bonus points for topping it all off with drops of your favorite hot sauce, some chopped scallions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. You'll end up with a super-easy lunch or dinner.
Check out this step-by-step video for the full tutorial. You’ll never find yourself in a peanut butter predicament again, we promise.
