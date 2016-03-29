We've all had those conversations with our grandparents (come to think of it, we've had that same talk with our parents, too) where they talk about prices in the "good old days." We'd love to live in a world where we could pay 10 cents for a movie or fill up on penny candy. However, even fast food chains are steering away from dollar menus as of late.
To compare the worth of a U.S. dollar around the globe, Buzzfeed asked its readers how much food a dollar will buy them where they live. And the responses are staggering. If you head to Hungary you can get a bottle of wine for a buck. However, in Switzerland, readers reported a George Washington will only buy you exactly three pieces of gum. Watch the video below for the rest of the results.
