Prepare to feel old: Remember Zoey 101, that Disney show that went off the air almost a decade ago? Well, Zoey's little bro, Dustin, is busting onto a different kind of scene. Paul Butcher is making music these days. But apparently, from what we can tell, he's not focusing on original tracks. The 22-year-old has decided to record a couple of tried-and-true tunes by his contemporaries.
We have to say, his rendition of Bieber's "Love Yourself" is actually pretty great. As is the "Pillowtalk" cover — that pared-down piano version really stands apart from the Zayn performance of the song.
This guy's got pipes, for sure. But as to whether or not he has any material of his own… Well, guess we'll just have to wait and find out.
