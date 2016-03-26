Mariah Carey won't be performing in Brussels on her birthday, after all.
The singer announced that safety concerns in the wake of Tuesday's suicide bombings forced her to skip the performance. She also offered "prayers and eternal love, laughter, and light" to her devoted Lambs in the shaken Belgian capital.
The Brussels show was scheduled to take place at Forest National arena on Sunday. That also happens to be Carey's 46th birthday.
Her Sweet, Sweet Fantasy tour across Europe will resume in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, E! reports. Carey's crew hasn't announced whether Brussels ticket holders will be reimbursed or if her appearance will be rescheduled.
Fellow touring powerhouse Adele paid tribute to Brussels and bombing victims at her London concert on the night of Tuesday's attack that killed at least 34 people at the Zaventem-Brussels airport and the metro. So far, Belgian authorities have charged three men in connection with the terrorist strike.
The singer announced that safety concerns in the wake of Tuesday's suicide bombings forced her to skip the performance. She also offered "prayers and eternal love, laughter, and light" to her devoted Lambs in the shaken Belgian capital.
The Brussels show was scheduled to take place at Forest National arena on Sunday. That also happens to be Carey's 46th birthday.
Her Sweet, Sweet Fantasy tour across Europe will resume in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, E! reports. Carey's crew hasn't announced whether Brussels ticket holders will be reimbursed or if her appearance will be rescheduled.
Fellow touring powerhouse Adele paid tribute to Brussels and bombing victims at her London concert on the night of Tuesday's attack that killed at least 34 people at the Zaventem-Brussels airport and the metro. So far, Belgian authorities have charged three men in connection with the terrorist strike.
Advertisement