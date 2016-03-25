There's A Chocolate Recall At Trader Joe's

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, especially on a Friday, but Trader Joe's recently sent out an email about a recall. According to an announcement on the grocery chain's website, there's an issue with two of the brand's chocolate products.
Trader Joe's is alerting customers to the fact that its Chocolate Orange Sticks and Chocolate Raspberry Sticks were mislabelled. Both items may contain milk. However, milk is missing from the ingredient lists. Anyone with a milk allergy shouldn't consume either product.
The company is removing all containers of the chocolate from store shelves, regardless of sell-by date. If you purchased either the Chocolate Orange Sticks or the Chocolate Raspberry Sticks, you can return them to your local outpost for a refund. So far, two allergic reactions have been reported as a result of the mislabelling.
If you're looking for a way to fill the new chocolate-stick void in your life, don't worry. We've got you covered with plenty of other TJ's faves.
