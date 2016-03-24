Imagine: You've tried on hundreds of wedding gowns. You've spent a ton of dough having a series of increasingly time-consuming alterations. You've successfully kept the details of your wedding dress a secret from your fiancé in the time leading up to your nuptials.
And then, someone spills the beans about exactly what you're wearing to the entire world, your future partner included. If that sounds like a nightmare, then we suggest you steer clear of appearing on Say Yes to the Dress.
One bride-to-be is asking a judge for an injunction to stop producers from airing her episode until after she ties the knot. According to TMZ, Ali Godino says that she was at the iconic Kleinfeld shop last September when she was approached about appearing on the show, allegedly to fill a spot that had been abandoned by another bride. Godino agreed — with one caveat: that her episode be held until after her wedding date, in May 2016.
That vow has apparently been broken. TLC is set to air the episode featuring Godino's dress session this Friday. When she asked producers to honor their original agreement, they told her they were moving forward with the air date — hence the legal action.
Frankly, we totally get where she's coming from. But also, couldn't her fiancé hold off on watching the episode until their honeymoon? As for the rest of the guests, that's another story.
