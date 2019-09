More companies and celebrities have come forward to condemn Georgia’s HB 757. Time Warner, 21st Century Fox, Lionsgate, and the Weinstein Company have all issued statements about the bill.Anne Hathaway, Lee Daniels, Ryan Murphy, Julianne Moore, Diablo Cody, and more than two dozen others signed this open letter from the Human Rights Commission denouncing the bill and threatening to pull production from the state.“We pride ourselves on running inclusive companies, and while we have enjoyed a positive partnership on productions in Georgia, we will plan to take our business elsewhere if any legislation sanctioning discrimination is signed into state law,” the letter reads in part.Time Warner, whose subsidiary Turner is a major broadcaster based out of Atlanta, called for a veto.“At Time Warner, diversity in all its forms is core to our value system and to the success of our business. We strongly oppose the discriminatory language and intent of Georgia’s pending religious liberty bill, which clearly violates the values and principles of inclusion and the ability of all people to live and work free from discrimination.“All of our divisions – HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner – have business interests in Georgia, but none more than Turner, an active participant in the Georgia Prospers campaign, a coalition of business leaders committed to a Georgia that welcomes all people. Georgia bill HB 757 is in contradiction to this campaign, to the values we hold dear, and to the type of workplace we guarantee to our employees. We urge Governor Deal to exercise his veto.”The Weinstein Company threatened to move the production of Lee Daniels’ upcoming Richard Pryor biopic.“We have plans in place to begin filming Lee Daniels’ new film in Georgia later this year, but will move the production if this unlawful bill is enacted. We hope Governor Deal will veto bill HB 757 and not allow sanctioned bigotry to become law in Georgia.”21st Century Fox also called for a veto.“On behalf of 21st Century Fox’s many creative partners and colleagues who choose to film their projects in the beautiful state of Georgia, we join the growing coalition of businesses in asking Governor Deal to veto this bill.”Lionsgate voiced concern that Georgia’s bill ran contrary to their company values.“Lionsgate has deep roots in the State of Georgia in our film, television and location-based entertainment businesses. As a Company committed to diversity, inclusiveness and tolerance, we urge the Governor of Georgia to veto the deplorable and regressive legislation (House Bill 757) that has been sent to him. We take pride in our relationship with the people of Georgia and want to ensure that we can continue to offer our employees and talent there a working environment consistent with our policies and values.”