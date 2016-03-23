Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Is Having A Baby Girl

Seriously, how could you not adore this guy? #gethopegivehope #Repost @higgins.ben ・・・ This is not a paid advertisement. This is a request for help with a campaign that has been in the works for weeks. I personally receive no monetary benefit from this, but men and women all over the world will benefit. A lot of you have been asking about the bracelet I wear on the show. This “hope” band was handcrafted in my hometown of Warsaw, Indiana by my friends at @mudlove. In between filming tonight’s episode, I stopped in to MudLOVE’s pottery studio. At the beginning of the season, they offered me a bracelet, and I chose my favorite word: hope. Hope resonates with me throughout my life. (And not just hope in finding the right woman...) I also chose this word because of my favorite nonprofit organization, The Humanity and Hope United Foundation. @humanityandhope is doing some incredible work in poverty-stricken, rural areas of Honduras; providing jobs for men and women, and hope for entire families. No one asked me to wear my bracelet on the show, but I soon discovered that it provided me with a sense of comfort, along with a connection back to my hometown. Once I realized that it would be attracting some attention, I knew that I wanted to use this opportunity to make a difference. Through the “Get Hope. Give Hope.” campaign, you can now purchase your own “hope” band. Each bracelet will provide 1 full day of work for someone in the Honduran villages of La Corosa and Remolino. In addition, every product from MudLOVE also provides 1 week of clean water to someone in the Central African Republic through @water_for_good. Visit the link in my profile to learn more, buy a bracelet, and contribute to these incredible causes. Together we can all spread hope and show love in a big way!

A photo posted by Ali Fedotowsky (@alifedotowsky) on Feb 15, 2016 at 8:11pm PST