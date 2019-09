Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Is Having A Baby Girl

It's a girl for Ali Fedotowsky and her husband, television host Kevin Manno.The two shared the news with Us Weekly on March 23. The former Bachelorette revealed that the couple already knew the gender of the baby and tried to keep it a secret, but couldn't."We couldn't wait to find out the gender, so we got the results at 11 weeks via a blood test," she told Us. "We seriously admire the people who wait until the baby is born. We could not do it!"She also wrote a long post on her blog, Ali Luvs , in addition to sharing a video from December of the two learning the gender of their baby.Fedotowsky seems to be enjoying a pretty charmed pregnancy — full of green smoothies and a doting husband. "If I mention I'm craving something, he is out the door within minutes and on his way to the store," she said to Us. "He makes me healthy green smoothies every single day so both the baby and I get our vegetables. He's been incredible!"She appeared on season 14 of The Bachelor, a.k.a. The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love, before becoming the sixth Bachelorette in 2010.Although Fedotowsky did not ultimately end up finding true love on any of the shows she appeared on, she does still keep up with the series, as evidenced by this post , as well as this picture supporting Ben Higgins.