Lauren Graham’s Other TV Daughter Will Be On Gilmore Girls

Lorelai Gilmore’s other TV daughter will be making an appearance on Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival. No, this isn’t a major spoiler. Rather, Lauren Graham’s Parenthood daughter, Mae Whitman, will cameo in one episode of the upcoming four-part series.
While the TV Line writer who broke the story has apparently been sworn to secrecy, he does say that “She shares a really fun (albeit small) moment with Graham that will delight Parenthood fans.”
Whitman is a fan of both Graham’s and Gilmore Girls. When the revival was announced, she posted a photo that suggested a rather more complete integration of her into the series.
So excited 2 Finally announce RETURN of my bff @thelaurengraham 's show GIRLMORE GIRLS With this official cast pic! pic.twitter.com/a852uj8TBa— alabama whitman (@maebirdwing) January 29, 2016
We imagine, given her fandom, that her reaction was something like Sutton Foster’s. All the news trickling out of Stars Hollow has gotten us more and more excited, including this first look at Jess & Dean on set.
Whitman is fresh off performing in a run of The Mystery of Love & Sex at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.
