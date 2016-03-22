Jess and Dean are romantic rivals on Gilmore Girls. But their battle for Rory Gilmore's heart has never quite reached superhero proportions — à la Batman v Superman, for example. In a new promotional video for the film, though, actors Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jess, and Jared Padalecki, who plays Dean, are forced to take sides.
Details about Netflix's Gilmore Girls reboot have been trickling out since its announcement. In this clip, we see the actors together on set for the first time. They're strolling around Stars Hollow like it's no big deal, while our inner teenage selves are freaking out. We won't spoil their picks for you — but if you watched the show, you can probably guess which one bad boy Jess sides with.
Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the Gilmore Girls reboot. But the superhero vehicle hits theaters this Friday, March 25.
Here’s what the boys think! What do you think? Batman or Superman? Tell us in the comments below and don’t forget to go see Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in theaters March 25th! #WhoWillWinPosted by Gilmore Girls on Monday, March 21, 2016
