Hilary Swank Is Engaged & Here's Her Awesome Ring

Hilary Swank went hiking today and found one rock that she wasn’t bargaining for.
That rock is on her ring finger and with it came her engagement to boyfriend and tennis coach Ruben Torres.
“Went on a hike and this happened! I am so happy to share with you all this exciting and incredible news... the engagement to my dear Ruben!!! #Engaged” Swank wrote on Instagram.
Swank also posted an image to Twitter. “And then this happened....” she wrote.
And then this happened....#sealedwithakiss pic.twitter.com/lk4vgjXb2M— Hilary Swank (@HilarySwank) March 22, 2016
Swank and Torres have reportedly been dating since summer of last year, though they didn’t officially appear on a red carpet as a couple until December. That appearance was for DuJour Magazine's Art Basel opening party in Miami. This is Swank’s second marriage. Her decade-long betrothal to Chad Lowe ended in 2007.
Torres is a native of Colombia, but went to college at University of Southern California. He played tennis professionally and now, besides his work as a tennis coach, also manages wealth for UBS Financial Services.
